Qualcomm (QCOM) Launches Cutting Edge Snapdragon XR2+ Gen2 Chip

QUALCOMM Incorporated QCOM unveiled the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen2 chip platform engineered to support next-generation use cases in mixed reality (MR) and virtual reality (VR) applications. Key players in the Android ecosystem, Google and Samsung, are planning to integrate the advanced chipset into their products for best-in-class XR experience. This cutting-edge Qualcomm chip is poised to rival Apple’s forthcoming Vision Pro in the augmented reality space.



The platform incorporates high-end MR and VR technology into a single-chip architecture. Its ultra-fast 12ms video see-through latency, combined with an upgraded image signal processor, facilitates seamless transformation between the physical and digital worlds, ensuring more comfort to end users. The chip efficiently supports 12 or more concurrent cameras, on-device AI along with XR acceleration blocks. The combination of these advanced features enables smooth interactions, including facial expression capture, controller usage, depth estimation, 3D reconstruction and more.



With a 4.3K display resolution per eye at 90 frames per second, it offers immersive entertainment, life-size overlays and room-scale infinite desktop experiences. This newly introduced ‘XR2+’ platform is designed to provide a 15% higher GPU frequency and a 20% greater CPU frequency compared to previous XR2 Gen 2 version, highlighted Qualcomm. These increased frequency rates deliver immersive 4K graphics, reduced jitters and offer stunning visuals to users.



Qualcomm is one of the largest manufacturers of wireless chipsets based on baseband technology. The company is focusing on retaining its leadership in 5G, chipset market and mobile connectivity with several technological achievements and innovative product launches. It is likely to help users experience a seamless transition to super-fast 5G networks, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with best-in-class security. This will further offer the flexibility and scalability required for broad and fast 5G adoption through accelerated commercialization by OEMs.



Qualcomm is reportedly the only chipset vendor with 5G system-level solutions spanning sub-6 and millimeter wave bands and one of the most extensive RF (radio frequency) front-end suppliers with design wins across all premium-tier smartphone customers. With the rollout of the 5G technology, it is benefiting from investment toward building a licensing program in mobile. The company is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets, driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream.



Shares of the company have gained 19.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 4.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Qualcomm currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

