Qualcomm (QCOM) & Fastweb to Offer Enhanced Connectivity in Italy

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM and Fastweb, a leading telecommunications operator in Italy, recently announced plans to commercialize 5G standalone (SA) millimeter wave (mmWave) on Qualcomm 5G Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 2.



Expected to be rolled out in 2022, the combined efforts will enable Fastweb to scale the reach of its FWA deployments. This, in turn, will help the operator to bring the full potential of 5G to 12 million homes and businesses in Italy by the end of 2025.



Fastweb can deliver ultra-high throughput and low latency broadband access to customers by integrating 5G SA with mmWave using the Snapdragon X65 and X62 5G Modem-RF Systems.



5G SA provides benefits that include lower latency in the core network, support for 5G network virtualization and network slicing. 5G mmWave, which unlocks frequency bands above 24 GHz, enables 5G FWA to realize its full potential.



The Snapdragon X65 and X62 5G Modem-RF Systems are from Qualcomm’s fourth-generation 5G modem-RF family. These have been designed to enable the rapid rollout of Release 16 features across mobile broadband, fixed wireless access, industrial IoT and 5G private networks through software upgrades.



Qualcomm benefits from the ramp-up in 5G-enabled chips and increasing demand for products and services that are the building blocks for digital transformation in the cloud economy.



The stock has gained 32.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 13.5%.



Qualcomm and Fastweb are supporting the digital transformation in Italy by providing enhanced connectivity and digital services. The chipmaker aims to bring the benefits of mobile to industries that include automotive, the Internet of Things and computing.



