Qualcomm (QCOM) Acquires Arriver to Augment ADAS Offering

Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM recently completed the acquisition of Arriver from SSW Partners.



The buyout will bolster Qualcomm’s ability to deliver fully integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) solutions to automakers and Tier-1 suppliers.



Arriver’s Driver Assistance assets will accelerate Qualcomm’s efforts to deliver a leading ADAS solution as part of its Snapdragon Digital Chassis platform.



Qualcomm is well-positioned to provide advanced solutions that support the ongoing transformation of the automotive industry.



The company will incorporate Arriver’s Computer Vision, Drive Policy and Driver Assistance assets into its Snapdragon Ride Platform portfolio.



Snapdragon Ride Platform is a portfolio of high-performance central compute and vision system solutions featuring the Snapdragon family of SoCs and accelerator products.



Snapdragon Ride’s modularity provides the flexibility to leverage software functionality developed by automakers.



Qualcomm will expand its collaboration with Veoneer. The companies have inked a deal for the continued support for customers and technology cooperation in the development of ADAS.



They will engage in go-to-market activities, including on-the-road exhibitions of combined Qualcomm/Arriver-Veoneer ADAS solutions.



Qualcomm is working with all leading auto companies with growing momentum in the ADAS segment.



Qualcomm’s shares have gained 11.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 7.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

QCOM currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a top-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised upward by 20.5% over the past 60 days.



Clearfield has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.7%, on average. It has soared 123.7% in the past year.



Cambium Networks Corporation CMBM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another solid pick for investors. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 1.6% over the past 60 days.



Cambium Networks has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36%, on average. It has slumped 59.4% in the past year.



Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by a whopping 237.5% over the past 60 days.



Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58%, on average. The stock has returned 14.4% in the past year.

