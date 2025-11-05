Markets
QCOM

Qualcomm Posts Q4 Loss Despite Revenue Growth

November 05, 2025 — 05:15 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) on Wednesday reported the results of the fourth quarter and full year of 2025.

The company reported a net loss of $3.12 billion for the fourth quarter ended compared with a net income of $2.92 billion in the same period last year, primarily due to a one-time tax expense.

Sales of equipment and services increased to $9.67 billion driving a ten percent year-over-year increase in revenue to $11.27 billion.

Revenue for the entire year was $44.28 billion, up 14 percent from $38.96 billion in 2024. Net income for the year dropped considerably to $5.54 billion from $10.14 billion the year before.

From $2.62 per share a year earlier, earnings per share dropped to a loss of $2.89 for the quarter. EPS decreased to $5.01 for the entire year from $8.97 in fiscal 2024.

QCOM closed Wednesday's trading at $179.72 up $6.88 or 3.98 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QCOM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.