Qualcomm placed on ‘Negative Catalyst Watch’ at JPMorgan

JPMorgan placed Qualcomm (QCOM) on “Negative Catalyst Watch” saying it anticipates a disappointment relative to the guidance for fiscal Q2. Cyclical trends relative to smartphone market “have not been most promising,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on QCOM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.