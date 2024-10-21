News & Insights

Qualcomm placed on ‘Negative Catalyst Watch’ at JPMorgan

October 21, 2024 — 06:25 am EDT

JPMorgan placed Qualcomm (QCOM) on “Negative Catalyst Watch” saying it anticipates a disappointment relative to the guidance for fiscal Q2. Cyclical trends relative to smartphone market “have not been most promising,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

