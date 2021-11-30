QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 01, 2021

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.68 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased QCOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that QCOM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $183.74, the dividend yield is 1.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of QCOM was $183.74, representing a -2.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $188.77 and a 50.4% increase over the 52 week low of $122.17.

QCOM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) and Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET). QCOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.87. Zacks Investment Research reports QCOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 27.86%, compared to an industry average of 16%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the qcom Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to QCOM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have QCOM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)

Invesco Select Growth ETF (IVSG)

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ)

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMH with an increase of 23.24% over the last 100 days. SOXQ has the highest percent weighting of QCOM at 8.71%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.