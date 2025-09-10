Qualcomm, HARMAN Partner To Deliver Generative AI-Powered Cockpit Solutions For Next-Gen Vehicles

(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (QCOM) and HARMAN, an independent subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, announced a strategic collaboration to advance generative AI in automotive applications. The partnership integrates Qualcomm's Snapdragon Cockpit Elite platforms into HARMAN's Ready product portfolio, enabling intelligent, personalized, and emotionally responsive in-cabin experiences.

The collaboration aims to accelerate the transformation of vehicles into software-defined, consumer-tech-driven environments. By combining HARMAN's market-ready automotive solutions with Qualcomm's high-performance compute platforms, the companies will deliver advanced AI capabilities such as: Real-time ADAS visualization, Situational intelligence, Empathetic user interfaces that respond to driver and passenger emotions, preferences, and contextual cues.

The collaboration also ensures seamless compatibility between Qualcomm's Snapdragon Cockpit Elite and HARMAN's modular Ready lineup—including ready Engage with Luna AI avatar for natural interactions; ready Vision QVUE for AR-rich visualization; ready Care for AI-based driver monitoring and interventions.

These solutions are initially targeted at global OEMs in Europe and China, where demand for intelligent and connected mobility is rapidly growing.

Additionally, the companies are co-developing scalable solutions for HARMAN's Central Compute portfolio, leveraging Snapdragon Ride Elite and Snapdragon Ride Flex SoCs. These platforms support mixed-criticality workloads on a single chip, enabling seamless interaction between safety-critical ADAS functions and infotainment systems—paving the way for more efficient and intelligent mobility architectures.

