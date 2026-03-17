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Qualcomm Boosts Dividend 3%; Authorizes $20.0 Bln Stock Repurchase

March 17, 2026 — 09:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Qualcomm, Inc. (QCOM) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.92 from $0.89 per share of common stock.

This dividend increase will be effective for quarterly dividends payable after March 26, 2026, and will raise the annualized dividend payout to $3.68 per share of common stock.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has approved, effective immediately, a new $20.0 billion stock repurchase authorization. The new stock repurchase authorization is in addition to the Company's stock repurchase program announced in November 2024, which has approximately $2.1 billion of repurchase authority remaining. The new stock repurchase program has no expiration date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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