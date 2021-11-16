Markets

Qualcomm, BMW Group Extend Technology Collaboration For Automated Driving

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (QCOM) announced Tuesday a collaboration to bring the latest advancements in driver assistance technologies, and products of its Snapdragon Ride Platform, to the next generation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) platforms of German luxury car maker BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK).

BMW Group and Qualcomm Technologies will extend their long-standing relationship to deliver safe, smart and sophisticated driving experiences to BMW Group vehicles by leveraging both companies' expertise in core innovation.

BMW's next generation Automated Driving stack will be based on the Snapdragon Ride vision system-on-chip (SoC), vision perception and ADAS central compute SoC controllers managed by Qualcomm Car-2-Cloud services platform.

