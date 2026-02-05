Qualcomm Is Back at 2020 Levels—Warning or Opportunity?

After reporting dodgy earnings on Feb. 4 after market close, Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) left investors wondering just what is going wrong. The stock is now trading below $140, down from $185 just a month ago. That represents a steep slide over a very short period, capped by a sharp post-earnings drop on Thursday morning.

Most importantly, Qualcomm has now given up all the gains it fought to build over the past two years. The stock is back at the same levels it was at in 2020, a sobering position for a company that has repeatedly pitched itself as a semiconductor company favorably poised for the AI revolution.

Already on shaky ground entering earnings, Qualcomm did little to restore investor confidence in the longer-term narrative through its Q1 report. (Note that Qualcomm's fiscal year is ahead of the calendar year.) While the headline numbers avoided disaster, management’s bearish forward guidance was enough to trigger a fresh collapse in sentiment. Still, could there be an opportunity here for those with a risk appetite? Or was the bearish guidance a warning sign too clear to ignore? Let’s take a look.

Why This Is a Warning Sign for Long-Term Investors

The core issue at hand is what the latest report says about Qualcomm’s structural challenges. Management pointed to ongoing industry pressures tied to memory supply constraints and softness in handset demand. While these factors are not unique to Qualcomm, they matter more here because the company remains heavily exposed to smartphones despite ongoing efforts to diversify. Automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), and licensing continue to be highlighted as growth areas, but they have yet to offset weakness in the core business when conditions turn.

This matters because Qualcomm has a track record of struggling to sustain rallies. Each time optimism builds around a rally or its diversification narrative, the stock has inevitably rolled over, and this latest selloff fits that pattern uncomfortably well. The market is right to question once again whether Qualcomm can deliver durable growth rather than periodic rebounds.

Analyst sentiment has also shifted noticeably. Several firms have reacted to earnings by reiterating or downgrading to neutral stances. The language has turned outright bearish in some cases, with HSBC saying it could be “difficult to forecast a potential bottom.”

The result is a major loss of credibility. Long-term investors who stayed through multiple cycles are now looking at a stock that has gone nowhere over half a decade, despite repeated promises of transformation. From that perspective, this earnings report reads more like a warning than a potential reset.

Where Traders Might See a Short-Term Opportunity

That being said, while the long-term picture looks damaged, the short-term setup could tell a different story. The speed and magnitude of the selloff have pushed Qualcomm into extremely oversold territory, and momentum indicators are flashing levels rarely seen over the past decade. That obviously doesn’t guarantee there’ll be a full rebound, but it does increase the probability of a sharp bounce, particularly once the selling pressure starts to exhaust itself.

There are already early signs of this dynamic. After opening sharply lower the day after earnings, the stock was showing signs of support by the afternoon. It will be interesting to see how this dynamic plays out looking forward.

Even among analysts who’ve turned cautious, many of the revised price targets remain well above where the stock is trading now. Take Bank of America, with its $155 price target, and Cantor Fitzgerald, with its $160 price target, for example, not to mention the team at Rosenblatt, which actually reiterated its Buy rating on the stock and gave it a $190 price target.

Whether that view proves correct over the next year is debatable, but in the near term, it reinforces the idea that pessimism may be overextended.

How to Think About the Setup

The key is to separate investing from trading. For long-term investors, this report raises uncomfortable questions. Until Qualcomm proves it can sustain growth and hold gains, patience and caution are warranted.

For short-term traders, though, the picture is different. Extreme oversold conditions, violent moves, and heavy pessimism create an environment where relief rallies can be sharp and profitable if risk is managed tightly.

