Qualcomm a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock With 2.1% Yield (QCOM)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Qualcomm Inc is a member of the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.11% of the underlying holdings of the fund, which owns $3,691,293 worth of QCOM shares.
The annualized dividend paid by Qualcomm Inc is $3.4/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 05/29/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for QCOM, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
QCOM operates in the Manufacturing sector, among companies like Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO), and Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI).
