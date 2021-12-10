QUAL, PBS: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, where 22,650,000 units were destroyed, or a 11.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of QUAL, in morning trading today Meta Platforms is up about 0.4%, and Nike is up by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco Dynamic Media ETF, which lost 630,000 of its units, representing a 28.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PBS, in morning trading today Ihs Markit is up about 0.4%, and Alphabet is higher by about 0.5%.

