Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, which added 17,150,000 units, or a 8.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of QUAL, in morning trading today Home Depot is up about 0.7%, and Microsoft is up by about 1.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the KBND ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: QUAL, KBND: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.