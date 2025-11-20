Quaker Houghton Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KWR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Quaker Houghton (Symbol: KWR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $125.30, changing hands as low as $124.85 per share. Quaker Houghton shares are currently trading down about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KWR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KWR's low point in its 52 week range is $95.91 per share, with $168.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $125.07.

