Quaker Chemical Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR):

Earnings: $20.20 million in Q4 vs. -$75.96 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.12 in Q4 vs. -$4.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $31.95 million or $1.78 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.67 per share Revenue: $467.11 million in Q4 vs. $484.81 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.