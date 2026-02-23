Quaker Chemical Corp. Q4 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Quaker Chemical Corp. (KWR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $20.7 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $14.2 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Quaker Chemical Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.65 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $468.48 million from $444.09 million last year.

Quaker Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.7 Mln. vs. $14.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue: $468.48 Mln vs. $444.09 Mln last year.

