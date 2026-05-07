Quadrant's $13.6M Bluerock Add Hides a Twist

Key Points

Purchased 816,708 shares; estimated transaction value $13.6 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value increased by $15.33 million, reflecting both trading and market moves

Transaction value represented a 2% increase relative to fund 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade stake: 1,914,429 shares, valued at $31.80 million

Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund now represents 4.92% of reported 13F AUM, making it Quadrant's second-largest disclosed position behind NVIDIA

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On May 6, 2026, Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC disclosed an addition of 816,708 shares of Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund (NYSE:BPRE) in the first quarter, an estimated $12.91 million buy based on quarterly average pricing.

Purchased 816,708 shares; estimated transaction value $12.91 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value increased by $15.33 million, reflecting both trading and market moves

Transaction value represented a 2% increase relative to fund 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade stake: 1,914,429 shares, valued at $31.80 million

Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund now represents 4.92% of reported 13F AUM, making it Quadrant's second-largest disclosed position

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated May 6, 2026, Quadrant Private Wealth Management, LLC increased its position in Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund by 816,708 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $13.6 million, based on the average closing price over the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position rose by $15.33 million, which includes the effects of both share additions and price moves.

What else to know

Buy activity brought Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund to 4.92% of reported 13F AUM after the filing

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: NVDA: $54.77 million (8.5% of AUM) NYSE: BPRE: $31.80M million (4.92% of AUM) NASDAQ: GOOGL: $22.33 million (3.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT: SPYM: $18.61 million (2.9% of AUM) NYSEMKT: IVE: $14.88 million (2.3% of AUM)

The fund share price gained 3.16% over the past year. That’s a loss of about 30% the S&P 500 over the same time frame.

Fund overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 6, 2026) $16.11 Dividend yield 2.84% Revenue (TTM) n/a Net income (TTM) n/a

Fund snapshot

BPRE offers private real estate investment solutions, with primary revenue derived from real estate asset management and related investment activities.

It operates by pooling investor capital to acquire and manage a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, generating returns from property income and appreciation.

the company targets accredited and institutional investors seeking exposure to private real estate markets for income and long-term capital growth.

Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund provides access to private real estate investments through a professionally managed, diversified portfolio. The fund leverages industry expertise and institutional relationships to source and manage high-quality real estate assets. Its strategy is designed to deliver income and capital appreciation, positioning it as a competitive option for investors seeking alternative asset exposure.

What this transaction means for investors

BPRE is a closed-end fund — a type of fund that trades on the stock exchange like a stock, with a fixed share count. It only started trading on the NYSE in December 2025, after years as an older fund structure that had become hard for investors to exit. Here's the part worth knowing. Closed-end funds can trade at prices very different from the actual value of what they own (called net asset value, or NAV). BPRE listed and quickly fell to more than 40% below NAV — meaning the market was pricing it well under what the fund's own books said its assets were worth. Quadrant's add happened during this window. For a newer investor, the takeaway here isn't a trade — it's a lesson. A 13F filing showing a wealth manager building into a closed-end fund of hard-to-value assets doesn't carry the same signal as one building into a regular stock. The discount might be a real bargain, or it might be the public market saying the underlying NAV is too high. From a 13F alone, there's no way to tell. File this one under "how to read filings critically" rather than "what to buy next."

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Seena Hassouna has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.