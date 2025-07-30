Quad (QUAD) Q2 Revenue Falls 10%

Key Points Revenue of $571.9 million exceeded estimates by $16.95 million but Revenue fell 10% from Q2 2024.

Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.14 in Q2 2025, matching analyst expectations and up from $0.12 last year.

2025 guidance was reaffirmed, with management maintaining both sales and profitability targets.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD), a U.S.-based marketing services company known for its roots in commercial printing, released its second quarter 2025 results on July 29, 2025. The core news was that Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) equaled expectations at $0.14, while GAAP revenue exceeded consensus at $571.9 million, beating estimates by $16.95 million. Despite topping sales forecasts, revenue fell sharply from the prior year due in part to the sale of its European operations in February 2025 and softer paper and logistics business. Overall, the company’s quarter showed profits and margins holding up better than its declining top line, with a small net loss improving from a larger one last year, and a reaffirmed outlook for FY2025.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.14 $0.14 $0.12 16.7% Revenue $571.9 million $555.05 million $634.2 million (9.8%) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $43.3 million $51.8 million (16.4%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 7.6% 8.2% (0.6 pp) Net Income $(0.1) million $(2.8) million n/m

Company Overview and Primary Focus

Quad/Graphics provides a broad set of marketing services, with its legacy in printing but increasing focus on integrated, data-driven solutions for brands. It positions itself as a marketing experience (MX) company, offering creative, media, production, and analytics capabilities all under one roof.

The company’s key areas of focus include transforming traditional print services into comprehensive marketing solutions, building up proprietary data and analytics, and driving efficiencies through operational excellence. It uses its MX Solutions Suite to help brands connect with audiences, and highlights innovation in technology, such as personalized retail media networks and audience analytics. Maintaining long-standing client relationships—its top 10 customers represent about 20% of sales—is vital, as is managing cost and production efficiency through methods like lean manufacturing.

Quarterly Highlights and Financial Results

During the quarter, Quad/Graphics delivered adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.14, matching estimates, while revenue surpassed expectations by more than $16 million. However, top-line sales dropped almost 10% from the prior year period, with the decline moderated to 4% after excluding revenues from divested European operations. The company attributes this to lower paper and logistics sales and a reduction in paper and logistics volumes.

The company’s profitability remained notable. Despite lower sales, sliding just below breakeven at a $(0.1) million GAAP net loss for Q2 2025 versus a $(2.8) million loss in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)—a measure of operating profit excluding some one-time or non-cash items—fell to $43.3 million, and the margin compressed to 7.6%. Management attributed this to lower sales combined with greater investment in innovation, but noted that reduced selling, general, and administrative costs, alongside improved manufacturing productivity, were partial offsets.

Cash flow remained negative through the first half of the year, a pattern the company describes as seasonal. Free cash flow for the year to date was $(65.9) million, better than the prior year period but still not positive. Net debt rose to $448 million, up from the end of 2024, due to temporary cash outflows, capital returns, and the purchase of additional operational assets.

Capital returns continued, with the company repurchasing 1.4 million shares so far in 2025, along with the maintenance of its quarterly dividend at $0.075 per share. Total shareholder returns reached $15 million year to date in 2025. This ongoing capital allocation comes despite a cash conversion cycle that is heavily weighted toward the year-end seasonal peak.

Business Transformation, Innovation, and Segment Developments

Quad/Graphics remains committed to a transformation strategy aimed at repositioning itself as a marketing partner rather than a pure-play printer. This quarter saw the launch of Audience Builder 2.0, an artificial intelligence-powered data tool that enables precise audience targeting using the company’s large, proprietary household-level dataset, which covered 92% of U.S. households as of July 2025. Management describes this rollout as a step forward in activating the company’s data for smarter marketing outcomes and personalization.

The company is also expanding its suite of technology-driven marketing solutions. The In-Store Connect platform, a retail media network that places digital screens and content in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, expanded to more than 45 locations as of Q1 2025, with recent partnerships with regional grocers, such as Vallarta Supermarkets and the Save Mart Companies, securing further market penetration into targeted demographics. In agency solutions, however, there was mention of client loss from the prior year weighing on segment results.

Meanwhile, the acquisition of Enru’s co-mailing assets is designed to enhance the company’s postal optimization services. These services use process improvements and data to reduce postage costs for mailers, and are now bolstered by expanded co-mail capabilities. While the direct dollar impact of this acquisition is small, the company describes it as part of its ongoing innovation pipeline, supporting efficiency both internally and across the industry.

By segment, United States print and related services posted net sales of $524.5 million and operating income of $22.8 million, both lower than the prior year. This reflected tighter cost controls. The International segment, now much smaller following the sale of European operations earlier in 2025, brought in $47.4 million in sales (GAAP).

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Risks

Management reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2025. Leadership is maintaining its target for adjusted annual net sales to decline between 2% and 6% for 2025 (excluding Europe), and expects adjusted EBITDA to fall in a range of $180 million to $220 million for 2025. Free cash flow is projected to turn positive by year end, estimated at $40 million to $60 million for 2025. Capital expenditures for 2025 should land between $65 million and $75 million. The company expects its year-end debt leverage ratio—net debt to Adjusted EBITDA—to improve to approximately 1.5x for 2025.

Quad/Graphics signaled that, despite ongoing market uncertainty related to tariffs, inflation, and a July postal rate hike, it is not revising its 2025 financial guidance. Management continues to highlight cost discipline, innovation efforts, and the ramp-up of data-driven offerings as key points of confidence but admits that a strong cash flow outcome hinges on the seasonally robust fourth quarter. Investors are advised to watch for the revenue lift or scale from newly-launched MX and analytics solutions, as well as the sustainability of capital returns given continued negative cash flows early in the year. The quarterly dividend was maintained at $0.075 per share.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

