Quad/Graphics to Showcase Transformation in Investor Presentation

November 20, 2024 — 07:59 am EST

Quad/Graphics ( (QUAD) ) has provided an announcement.

Quad/Graphics, Inc. is set to host an investor presentation focusing on its transformation into a marketing experience company, highlighting its continuous innovation and product development. The company aims to enhance marketing efficiencies through its MX Solutions Suite, drive financial growth, and expand its service offerings with AI-backed personalized content solutions. Investors can access the presentation online, with a recorded replay available for later viewing.

