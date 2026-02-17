Quad/Graphics Reports Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Quad/Graphics (QUAD) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $11.1 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $4.7 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $17.8 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.0% to $630.6 million from $708.4 million last year.

Quad/Graphics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.1 Mln. vs. $4.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.09 last year. -Revenue: $630.6 Mln vs. $708.4 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.