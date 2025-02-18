Quad/Graphics Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quad/Graphics (QUAD):

Earnings: $4.7 million in Q4 vs. -$22.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.09 in Q4 vs. -$0.47 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $18.3 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Revenue: $708.4 million in Q4 vs. $787.9 million in the same period last year.

