Quad/Graphics Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quad/Graphics (QUAD):

Earnings: -$22.0 million in Q4 vs. -$8.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.47 in Q4 vs. -$0.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $11.7 million or $0.23 per share for the period.

Revenue: $787.9 million in Q4 vs. $885.2 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.