Quad/Graphics Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quad/Graphics (QUAD):

Earnings: -$24.7 million in Q3 vs. -$2.7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.52 in Q3 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $13.2 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.23 per share Revenue: $674.8 million in Q3 vs. $700.2 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.