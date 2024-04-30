Quad/Graphics Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Quad/Graphics (QUAD):

Earnings: -$28.1 million in Q1 vs. -$24.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.60 in Q1 vs. -$0.50 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Quad/Graphics reported adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share for the period.

Revenue: $654.8 million in Q1 vs. $766.5 million in the same period last year.

