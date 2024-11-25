Quad/Graphics price target raised to $10.30 from $7.70 at Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett raised the firm’s price target on Quad/Graphics (QUAD) to $10.30 from $7.70 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the investor day. The company introduced very long-term guidance, saying sales trajectory can return to growth in three years, while EBITDA margins rise at least 100 points in three years and 140-640 points in five, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Quad “delved into its nascent but intriguing In-Store Connect effort,” which it sees contributing to the consolidated improvement.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news.
