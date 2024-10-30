Quad/Graphics price target raised to $10 from $8.50 at Barrington

Barrington raised the firm’s price target on Quad/Graphics (QUAD) to $10 from $8.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results exceed expectations and the agreement to sell most of its European business operations “further increases strategic focus,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. In addition, the firm views the Google Cloud partnership as a “competitive differentiator” for Quad’s marketing solutions.

