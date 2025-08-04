QSI Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

QuantumSi Incorporated QSI is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 5, 2025.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.52 million, suggesting growth of 145.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for loss is pegged at 16 cents per share, unchanged over the past 60 days. QSI reported a loss of 16 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

QSI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while matching the same on one occasion, with the average surprise being 18.35%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Key Factors to Note for QSI’s Q2 Earnings

QSI's first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from rapid traction for its offerings at a global level. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, QSI had 23 international distribution partners, with 60% of instruments installed outside the United States.

QuantumSi is poised for a potential rise in pharma and government adoption of its products. Stability in Pharma and biotech R&D and continuing adoption of the Platinum Pro system are likely to boost QSI’s top line in the second quarter.

QuantumSi is on track to release Version 4 Sequencing Kit and Version 3 of Library Preparation Kit to expand applications, leading to more growth scopes. Proteus platform on track for prototype sequencing in 2025 and commercial launch in H2 2026, promising higher throughput and broader proteomics coverage.

QuantumSi has also been engaging with the scientific community, presenting research at major industry conferences, including the Human Proteome Organization World Congress and the American Society of Human Genetics Conference. QuantumSi’s efforts raise awareness and credibility for its Platinum platform, potentially leading to greater customer adoption.

However, QSI is experiencing a slowdown in new instrument purchases due to NIH funding uncertainty and the U.S. Academic market weakness.

What Our Proven Model Says for QSI’s Q2 Earnings

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for QSI this time. According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

QSI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

