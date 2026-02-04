QQQI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Neos Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (Symbol: QQQI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.82, changing hands as low as $52.27 per share. Neos Nasdaq-100 High Income shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QQQI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QQQI's low point in its 52 week range is $41.1701 per share, with $55.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.69.

