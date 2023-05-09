QQQ, LYF, and SPY ETF: Here’s What Technical Indicators Reveal

ETFs (Exchange-Traded funds) are in vogue and have witnessed a large inflow of cash as investors turn towards relatively less risky investment avenues. As investors direct their cash towards ETFs to navigate the volatility, let’s check how popular ETFs like Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and 2nd Vote Life Neutral Plus (LYFE) stack up on TipRanks’ technical indicators tool.

Is SPY a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

SPY is a Hold based on our easy-to-read technical summary signals (which combine the moving averages and the technical indicators into a single, summarized call).

The SPY has the S&P 500 Index (SPX) as its benchmark. The SPY’s 50-Day EMA (exponential moving average) is 405.12, while its price is $412.74, signaling a bullish trend. However, the short duration EMA (20-day) indicates a Sell. Meanwhile, its RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicates a Hold.

As for analysts, they have given SPY ETF stock a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Among the 6,457 analysts providing ratings on holdings of SPY, 58.53% have given a Buy rating, 36.01% have assigned a Hold rating, and 5.47% have given a Sell rating.

Analysts’ average price target of $468.33 implies 13.47% upside potential.

What’s the Prediction for LYFE ETF?

2ndVote Life Neutral Plus ETF invests in mid- and large-cap companies in the S&P 1500 that meet its social criteria. LYFE ETF is a Buy based on our technical summary of all indicators. The LYFE’s 50-Day and 20-Day EMAs signal a bearish trend. However, the shorter duration EMA (5-day) indicates a Buy. LYFE’s RSI indicates a Hold.

At the same time, analysts have given LYFE ETF stock a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Among the 415 analysts providing ratings on holdings of LYFE, 65.78% have given a Buy rating, 31.81% have assigned a Hold rating, and 2.41% have given a Sell rating.

Altogether, analysts’ average price target of $35.51 on the LYFE ETF indicates 14.72% upside potential.

Is QQQ a Buy or Sell?

The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF is a Strong Buy based on the technical summary of all indicators. QQQ’s 50-day EMA is $317.75, while the ETF’s price is $323.69, signaling a bullish trend. Further, its 20-day EMA also indicates a Buy.

The tech-focused ETF has risen in value (up about 22% year-to-date). However, its RSI of 60.97 still does not indicate a Sell.

What do the analysts think? They give the QQQ ETF stock a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Among the 1,759 analysts providing ratings on the holdings of QQQ, 66.57% have given a Buy rating, 29.33% have assigned a Hold, and 4.09% have given a Sell rating.

Per the recommendations of 1,759 analysts, the 12-month average QQQ ETF price target of $365.31 implies 12.86% upside potential.

Bottom Line

These top ETFs offer access to large and mid-cap companies, thus diversifying your risk. Meanwhile, with a Strong Buy signal from technical indicators and a low expense ratio of 0.20%, QQQ looks compelling compared to SPY and LYFE.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.