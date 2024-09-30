News & Insights

QQQ ETF Update, 9/30/2024 

September 30, 2024 — 07:10 am EDT

How is QQQ stock faring? The Invesco QQQ ETF is up 0.17% in the past five days and has risen about 19.37% year-to-date.  

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, QQQ is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $547.13 implies an upside of 12.40%. 

Currently, QQQ’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Moderna (MRNA), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), Dexcom (DXCM), and Biogen (BIIB).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with downside potential are Tesla (TSLA), ARM Holdings (ARM), Fortinet (FTNT), Booking Holdings (BKNG), and Marriott International (MAR).

Revealingly, QQQ ETF’s Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market. 

Power up your ETF investing with TipRanks. Discover the Top Equity ETFs with High Upside Potential, carefully curated based on TipRanks’ analysis.  

