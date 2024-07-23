QQQ ETF Update, 7/23/2024  

How is QQQ stock faring? The Invesco QQQ ETF is down 0.43% in the past 5 days but has risen about 18% year-to-date.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, QQQ is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $530.24 implies an upside of about 10%.

Currently, QQQ’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are PDD Holdings (PDD), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD), Lululemon Athletica (LULU), and Micron (MU).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are ARM Holdings PLC ADR (ARM), Charter Communications (CHTR), Verisk Analytics (VRSK), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Tesla (TSLA).

Revealingly, QQQ ETF’s Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market.

