Qorvo Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates on Solid Revenue Growth

Qorvo, Inc. QRVO reported strong third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with both adjusted earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



During the quarter, the company’s strong growth was driven by content gains, focus on higher-margin flagship smartphones, an improved product mix, growth in Wi-Fi and automotive ultra-wideband, steady HPA demand, and efficiency gains from restructuring, all of which boosted margins and profitability.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, the company reported a net income of $164.1 million or $1.75 per share compared with a net income of $41.3 million or 43 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Top-line growth and lower operating expenses boosted the bottom line during the quarter.



Non-GAAP net income was $203.2 million or $2.17 per share compared with $152.8 million or $1.61 per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30 cents.



Revenues

Net sales during the quarter improved to $993 million from $916.3 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by a new high-band pad win in cellular-enabled iPads and strong demand for flagship and premium smartphones. In addition, early production orders in automotive ultra-wideband programs and steady demand across defense, aerospace, and infrastructure markets buoyed the revenues. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $991.3 million.

Segmental Performance

The High-Performance Analog (HPA) segment contributed $190.9 million in revenues compared with $171.7 million in the year-ago quarter, largely driven by strong demand across defense, aerospace, satellite, power, and infrastructure markets. The segment continues to benefit from multiyear tailwinds in D&A, data power, and infrastructure end markets.



Revenues from the Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG) segment were $111.3 million compared with $109.5 million in the year-earlier quarter, driven by broad Wi-Fi adoption and growth in industrial, enterprise, and other end markets. Net sales in the Advanced Cellular Group (ACG) segment were $690.8 million, up 8.8% year over year, backed by growth in the premium smartphone segment.

Other Details

Non-GAAP gross profit was $487.5 million compared with $426.3 million in the year-ago quarter, with respective margins of 49.1% and 46.5%. Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased to $239.9 million from $248.4 million a year ago. Non-GAAP operating income was $247.6 million compared with $177.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

As of Dec. 27, 2025, QRVO had $1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents and $1.55 billion of long-term debt. The company generated $265.4 million in net cash from operating activities in the quarter, with a free cash flow of $236.9 million.

Outlook

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2026, the company expects revenues to be $800 million (+/- $25 million). Non-GAAP gross margin is projected to be in the range of 48-49%. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $1.20 per share (+/- 15 cents).

