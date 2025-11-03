Qorvo Posts Q2 Profit

Markets
(RTTNews) - Qorvo (QRVO) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $119.6 million or $1.28 per share, compared to a net loss of $17.4 million or $0.18 per share last year.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $208.3 million or $2.22, compared to $179.8 million or $1.88 per share last year.

Revenue for the second quarter was $1.06 billion, up 12% from $1.05 billion last year.

Looking forward to the third quarter, the company expects quarterly revenue of about $985 million, plus or minus $50 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.85, plus or minus 20 cents.

