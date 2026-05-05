Qorvo, Inc. Reports Decline In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $29.73 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $31.37 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Qorvo, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $156.83 million or $1.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.0% to $808.28 million from $869.47 million last year.

Qorvo, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.73 Mln. vs. $31.37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $808.28 Mln vs. $869.47 Mln last year.

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