Qorvo Expands DOCSIS 4.0 Portfolio for Broadband Cable Networks

Qorvo, Inc. QRVO recently introduced two cutting-edge hybrid power doubler amplifiers, QPA3311 and QPA3316, designed for Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification (“DOCSIS”) 4.0 broadband cable networks. The DOCSIS technology is essential for delivering high-speed internet and video services over existing cable systems.



For cable-based broadband services, hybrid fiber coax (“HFC”) systems serve as a backbone. It enables fast internet delivery using DOCSIS 4.0 technology and effectively supports advanced use cases such as high-definition video streaming, enterprise connectivity to various business services. The growing proliferation of edge computing, AI workloads, IoT applications and various other use cases, such as remote healthcare, smart cities, are driving demand for intelligent, adaptive HFC networks.



Qorvo’s new DOCSIS 4.0 product offerings, QPA3311 and QPA3316, are well equipped to support this transition. These power doubler amplifiers offer higher total composite power and improved signal integrity to reduce cascade requirements and enhance end-of-line performance. This eliminates the requirement for costly booster amps and lower infrastructure costs. The devices effectively support downstream operations up to 1.8 GHz. QPA3311 is ideal for power-efficient designs that need solid end-of-line performance, while the QPA3316 effectively supports high-output nodes that require maximum downstream performance. Such cutting-edge capabilities will significantly bolster visibility, efficiency and adaptability in modern HFC systems.

Will This Product Launch Drive QRVO’s Share Performance?

By minimizing the cascade requirements and other infrastructure costs, Qorvo is addressing key industry challenges related to cost and performance in HFC networks. With its leading-edge innovation, the company is removing the roadblocks and paving the evolution of smart amplifiers and Unified DOCSIS. The launch of QPA3311 and QPA3316 gives service providers an agile and cost-effective way to adopt DOCSIS 4.0 systems and support growing demand for improved network efficiency. This will likely boost Qorvo’s commercial prospects.



The company is likely to benefit from the faster-than-expected transition from 4G LTE to 5G technology in emerging markets. The emerging market for 5G advanced smartphones that feature additional transmit, receive and satellite bands aligns favorably with Qorvo’s portfolio and boasts substantial growth opportunity.

QRVO Stock’s Price Movement

Shares of Qorvo have lost 22.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 29.2%.



QRVO’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Qorvo currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 4.88%. Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities within the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. Juniper also introduced new features within its AI-driven enterprise portfolio, enabling customers to simplify the rollout of their campus wired and wireless networks while providing greater insight to network operators.



InterDigital IDCC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. In the trailing four quarters, InterDigital delivered an earnings surprise of 160.15%. The company is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities.



InterDigital designs and develops a wide range of advanced technology solutions used in digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers.



Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.82% and has a long-term growth expectation of 14.81%. Arista currently serves five verticals, namely cloud titans (customers that deploy more than one million servers), cloud specialty providers, service providers, financial services and the rest of the enterprise.

