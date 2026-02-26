Qnity Electronics To Repurchase Up To $500 Mln Of Shares, Expects 2026 Results To Improve

(RTTNews) - Qnity Electronics, Inc.(Q) announced on Thursday that its board has authorized a program to repurchase up to $500 million of shares.

"This authorization reflects the company's commitment to maintaining a balanced, returns-focused capital allocation framework and enhancing long-term shareholder value," the company said.

Looking ahead, for the full year, Qnity Electronics expects a rise in earnings and revenue.

For fiscal 2026, the company anticipates adjusted income of $3.55 to $3.95 per share, with adjusted operating EBITDA of $1.465 billion to $1.575 billion, on sales of $4.97 billion to $5.17 billion.

For fiscal 2025, Qnity Electronics has reported adjusted income of $3.35 per share, with adjusted operating EBITDA of $1.441 billion, on sales of $4.754 billion.

Q was trading up by 1.94% at $122.21 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

