Qnity Electronics Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) reported a record first quarter for fiscal 2026, with management citing strong demand tied to artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and advanced connectivity as key drivers of growth across both of its business segments.

Chief Executive Officer Jon Kemp said the company delivered its “eighth consecutive quarter of strong, profitable organic growth,” as organic sales rose 17% from the prior year. Adjusted operating EBITDA increased 22%, while adjusted earnings per share grew 33%.

Interim Chief Financial Officer Mike Goss said first-quarter net sales were $1.3 billion, up 18% year over year and 11% sequentially. Adjusted operating EBITDA totaled $411 million, and adjusted operating EBITDA margin expanded by more than 125 basis points from the same period last year to 31.3%. Adjusted EPS was $1.08.

“This was a record quarter for Qnity, driven by continued momentum in our AI-linked businesses and strong execution by our team,” Goss said.

AI Demand Supports Growth Across Segments

Kemp framed the company’s opportunity around a shift in semiconductor architecture from traditional transistor “shrink” to three-dimensional “stack” designs, saying that transition increases the importance of materials, integration and reliability.

“Shrink built the last era. Stack will define the next,” Kemp said. He added that the move to more complex architectures increases process steps and material intensity, particularly in advanced packaging and systems designed for AI workloads.

In Semiconductor Technologies, net sales were $722 million, with organic sales growth of 12% year over year. Goss said growth was led by demand for advanced logic and high bandwidth memory chips, with particularly strong gains in CMP consumables. He also noted a $20 million benefit from inventory restocking, especially in mature nodes, following customer inventory management in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted operating EBITDA margin in Semiconductor Technologies was 36.4%, up 130 basis points sequentially, helped by manufacturing efficiencies and favorable product mix. Kemp said the business is benefiting from advanced-node activity, including continued scaling at 3 nanometers and “meaningful activity” at 2 nanometers.

Interconnect Solutions posted net sales of $593 million, with organic growth of 22%. Goss said advanced packaging, interconnects and thermal management led the segment, with sales in those core areas growing more than 50% year over year. Adjusted operating EBITDA margin for the segment was 28.5%, up 280 basis points sequentially.

Kemp said the Interconnect Solutions business continues to benefit from demand for advanced packaging, AI printed circuit boards and thermal management. In response to an analyst question, he said those three areas collectively grew by more than 50% in the first quarter and are benefiting from shorter-cycle process-of-record wins secured last year.

Company Raises Full-Year Outlook

Qnity raised its full-year 2026 guidance following the stronger-than-expected first quarter. The company now expects net sales of $5.225 billion to $5.375 billion, a 5% increase at the midpoint from its prior outlook. Adjusted operating EBITDA is expected to range from $1.535 billion to $1.625 billion, up 4% at the midpoint.

Adjusted EPS is now projected at $3.80 to $4.14, a 6% increase at the midpoint, while adjusted free cash flow is expected to be $500 million to $600 million, up 10% at the midpoint. Goss said the company expects double-digit net sales and EBITDA growth year over year.

The updated outlook assumes MSI wafer start growth in the mid-single-digit to high-single-digit range, compared with the company’s prior expectation of mid-single-digit growth. Goss said Qnity also incorporated about $20 million of expected geopolitical inflation headwinds related to raw materials and logistics costs for the remainder of 2026, which the company expects to largely offset through targeted pricing actions, subject to timing variability.

For the second quarter, Qnity expects a normal seasonal increase, with sequential net sales growth in the mid-single digits. Semiconductor Technologies sales are expected to be roughly flat sequentially, with margins in the mid-30% range. Interconnect Solutions sales are expected to grow sequentially in the high-single-digit range, with margins in the mid- to high-20% range.

Capacity Investments Continue

Management highlighted ongoing capacity investments intended to support customer roadmaps and strengthen Qnity’s “local for local” operating model. Kemp noted the March opening of a 385,000-square-foot facility in Delaware and a newly announced site in Taiwan that will include advanced production, clean rooms, warehousing and R&D labs. The Taiwan site is expected to be fully operational in early 2027.

Goss said Qnity expects capital expenditures for the full year to be approximately 9% of sales, reflecting investments in key geographies and transformation initiatives. Over the longer term, the company expects capital expenditures to be around 6% of net sales.

Qnity ended the quarter with approximately $850 million in cash and short-term investments. Total debt outstanding was $4 billion, with net debt leverage of 2.2 times. The company repurchased $25 million of shares during the quarter to offset normal equity dilution and remains committed to its quarterly dividend, Goss said.

Customer Partnerships and Market Exposure

Kemp said Qnity’s growth is supported by process-of-record positions across both segments and by customer collaborations. He cited a new collaboration with NVIDIA focused on materials research and development for next-generation AI, high-performance computing and advanced packaging, as well as Qnity’s inclusion in Apple’s American Manufacturing Program.

Asked about those agreements, Kemp said they underscore the growing importance of materials providers across the semiconductor and technology ecosystem. He said original equipment manufacturers are becoming more involved in materials selection as system-level challenges such as signal reliability, power efficiency and thermal management become more complex.

Kemp said Qnity is not seeing a material impact from memory pricing on smartphone and PC demand. He attributed that to the company’s exposure to premium devices, which he said are more resilient, and to AI-led infrastructure growth offsetting softness in consumer electronics.

During the question-and-answer session, Kemp also said mainstream logic utilization improved from the mid-70% range last year to the high-70% range or low-80% range in the first quarter, with continued sequential improvement expected through the year. For memory, he said DRAM utilization has trended from the mid-80% range toward the high-80% range and could move above 90% in the second half, while NAND utilization is progressing from the high-70% range and could move into the low-80% range.

Goss said Qnity’s transformation plan remains on track and is expected to deliver approximately $100 million of EBITDA run-rate benefit by the end of 2028. The plan focuses on productivity and quality improvements, commercial and innovation excellence, and the company’s local-to-local operating model.

Kemp closed the call by noting that Qnity has now operated as an independent company for six months and said the company remains focused on innovation, capital allocation and execution. “Strategy points the way forward, but culture is what drives results,” he said.

About Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q)

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