Qnity Electronics (Q) Price Target Increased by 22.80% to 142.16

The average one-year price target for Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) has been revised to $142.16 / share. This is an increase of 22.80% from the prior estimate of $115.77 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.10% from the latest reported closing price of $112.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 995 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qnity Electronics. This is an increase of 993 owner(s) or 49,650.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Q is 0.09%, an increase of 423.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 106,895,514.69% to 152,861K shares. The put/call ratio of Q is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 5,358K shares.

Invesco holds 4,716K shares.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,584K shares.

Franklin Resources holds 3,521K shares.

Durable Capital Partners holds 2,801K shares.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.