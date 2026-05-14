Qnity Electronics (Q) Price Target Increased by 10.45% to 160.40

The average one-year price target for Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) has been revised to $160.40 / share. This is an increase of 10.45% from the prior estimate of $145.22 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $131.30 to a high of $183.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.00% from the latest reported closing price of $162.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qnity Electronics. This is an increase of 346 owner(s) or 42.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Q is 0.09%, an increase of 54.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62.57% to 179,986K shares. The put/call ratio of Q is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 13,627K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 10,655K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,358K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,376K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares , representing an increase of 88.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in Q by 1,114.15% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,584K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company.

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