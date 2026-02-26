Markets
Qnity Electronics, Inc. Reveals Drop In Q4 Profit

February 26, 2026 — 06:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $100 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $213 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Qnity Electronics, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $173 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.1% to $1.190 billion from $1.101 billion last year.

Qnity Electronics, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $100 Mln. vs. $213 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $1.190 Bln vs. $1.101 Bln last year.

