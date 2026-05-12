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Qnity Electronics Earnings Up In Q1; Raises FY26 Guidance

May 12, 2026 — 06:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Qnity Electronics, Inc. (Q), a high-performance computing and advanced connectivity, on Tuesday reported decreased net income despite higher sales in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the first quarter, net income attributable to the company stockholders decreased to $151 million from $193 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.72 versus $0.92 last year.

Adjusted net income declined $226 million from $248 million in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.08 versus $0.81 last year.

Adjusted operating EBITDA jumped to $411 million from $355 million in the prior year.

Adjusted Pro Forma Operating EBITDA surged to $411 million from $336 million in the same period a year ago.

Net sales increased to $1.32 billion from 1.12 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year 2026 net sales to range between $5.225 billion and $5.375 billion, compared with its previous outlook of $4.97 billion to $5.17 billion.

Adjusted operating EBITDA is expected to range between $1.535 billion and $1.625 billion for the full year 2026, compared with the prior outlook of $1.465 billion to $1.575 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share for the full year 2026 are expected to range between $3.80 and $4.14, compared with the previous guidance of $3.55 to $3.95.

In the pre-market trading, Qnity Electronics is 3.66% higher at $159 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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