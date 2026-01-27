QNB Corp. Announces Climb In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - QNB Corp. (QNBC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.98 million, or $1.06 per share. This compares with $3.05 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, QNB Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $4.57 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $23.81 million from $22.20 million last year.

QNB Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.98 Mln. vs. $3.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.06 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $23.81 Mln vs. $22.20 Mln last year.

