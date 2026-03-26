QMCO & Pink Elephant Partner for Sovereign Cold Storage in Europe

Quantum Corporation QMCO and Pink Elephant recently launched a next-generation archival solution — DMaaS Clouddrive Cold. This deployment represents a shift toward sovereign, cost-efficient and resilient cloud storage, tailored for Europe’s evolving data landscape.

Across Europe, organizations in sectors like healthcare, government, education and enterprise IT are dealing with two major challenges. These are exploding data volumes driven by digital transformation, IoT and AI workloads and strict regulatory requirements around data retention, sovereignty and compliance (e.g., GDPR). To address these challenges, Pink Elephant developed DMaaS Clouddrive Cold, a new archive service built on Quantum’s ActiveScale Cold Storage platform. This solution integrates multiple key capabilities into a unified architecture.

What Makes QMCO’s Solution Unique?

ActiveScale Cold Storage combines S3-compatible object storage for seamless integration, integrated tape-based cold tier for ultra-low-cost archival, multi-site distribution for resilience and availability and single namespace management to simplify operations. This hybrid approach allows organizations to enjoy the performance of object storage while benefiting from the cost efficiency of tape, increasingly critical as data volumes reach petabyte scale.

A key aspect of this deployment is its sovereign architecture. Pink Elephant’s deployment spans three data centers in the Netherlands, ensuring that data is geographically distributed, protected against localized failures or disruptions and accessible from multiple locations simultaneously. This architecture enables an impressive 15 nines (99.9999999999999%) durability, meaning data loss is virtually negligible. Further, the system ensures continuous availability, allowing clients to access archived data whenever needed, an essential requirement for compliance-driven industries.

Another standout feature of this solution is its ability to dramatically reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO). By integrating tape directly into the storage architecture, Quantum enables automatic data tiering based on policies, reduced reliance on expensive disk storage and lower operational and infrastructure costs. For Pink Elephant, this translates into predictable pricing models, making it easier to offer competitive long-term storage services to customers.

Quantum Corporation Price and Consensus

Quantum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Quantum Corporation Quote

By combining multi-site resilience, tape-integrated cold storage and sovereign deployment, Quantum and Pink Elephant have created a solution that is not only technically robust but also economically and strategically aligned with modern enterprise needs.

QMCO’s ActiveScale platform continues to gain traction in the market. In January, Telestream’s DIVA content management platform was officially certified with Quantum ActiveScale object storage, including its integrated ActiveScale Cold Storage tier. This certification strengthens a long-standing partnership between the two companies and delivers a powerful, modern solution for long-term media preservation.

However, management highlighted a highly uncertain supply environment marked by volatile pricing and extended lead times, sometimes stretching into months—conditions reminiscent of the early COVID period. This unpredictability is making it difficult to stabilize operations and fulfill orders on time. As a result, the company is taking a cautious approach to forecasting, acknowledging that ongoing pricing fluctuations and component shortages could pressure its near-term goal of achieving a 40% margin.

QMCO’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

QMCO currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Following the partnership announcement, QMCO’s stock went up 10.8% in trading and closed at $5.66 on March 25, 2026. Shares of the company have plunged 63.3% in the past year against the Computer-Storage Devices industry's growth of 279.2%.



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Key Picks From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT, Pegasystems Inc. PEGA and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC. CVLT and PEGA currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while SSNC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Commvault Systems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once, with the average surprise being 7.8%. In the last reported quarter, CVLT delivered an earnings surprise of 19.4%. Its shares have declined 51.7% in the past year.

Pegasystems’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 80.4%. In the last reported quarter, PEGA delivered an earnings surprise of 5.6%. Its shares have improved 14.4% in the past year.

SS&C Technologies’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 4.2%. In the last reported quarter, SSNC delivered an earnings surprise of 4.3%. Its shares have decreased 19.4% in the past year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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