Qifu Technology Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for QFIN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Qifu Technology Inc (Symbol: QFIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.50, changing hands as low as $36.74 per share. Qifu Technology Inc shares are currently trading down about 8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of QFIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, QFIN's low point in its 52 week range is $18.13 per share, with $48.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.46.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.