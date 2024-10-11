QIAGEN's TB Testing Business Gets New Exposure at Global Summit

Recently, QIAGEN’s QGEN tuberculosis (TB) testing business came into focus, with the company becoming the sponsor of the annual Global TB Summit 2024. Held from Oct. 8-11 in London and online, this summit has become an essential platform for addressing the resurgence of TB, one of the deadliest infectious diseases worldwide.

For QIAGEN, this summit is a vital step in advancing its role in TB treatment and diagnostics. QIAGEN’s leading TB blood test, QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus, remains crucial in detecting latent tuberculosis infection, aiding in breaking the cycle of disease transmission.

QIAGEN’s TB Tests in Focus at the Summit

As TB cases rise again after years of decline, early diagnosis is critical in stopping the spread. In 2022, the tuberculosis incidence rate rose 3.9%, leading to 10.6 million infections globally and 1.3 million deaths.

A cornerstone of QIAGEN’s strategy to combat TB is its QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus (QFT-Plus) blood test. This test, endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO), offers superior accuracy compared to older methods like the skin test, making it a key tool in early TB detection.

QIAGEN has distributed over 125 million QuantiFERON-TB tests across more than 130 countries worldwide, significantly contributing to national TB control strategies. This assay’s ability to detect CD8 and CD4 T cell responses makes it highly effective in identifying TB, particularly latent TB infections that could later progress to active disease.

The Summit's Role in Shaping TB Treatment Strategies for QGEN

The Global TB Summit 2024 offers new opportunity for QIAGEN to reinforce its leadership in TB diagnostics while engaging with the global healthcare community. Over 35 TB experts will discuss critical issues, such as the influence of co-morbidities, the socioeconomic factors exacerbating TB, and advancements in diagnostic tools. By sponsoring this event, QIAGEN is positioning itself at the forefront of innovation in TB control.

Market Prospects in Favor of QGEN

Going by a Grand View Research report, the global latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) detection market, valued at $1.75 billion in 2023, is set to witness a CAGR of 5.44% through 2030. This growth is driven by the increasing risk of active TB reactivation, particularly in individuals with untreated LTBI, and heightened awareness about early-stage TB diagnosis.

Key trends shaping the market include government initiatives to reduce TB incidence and novel diagnostic technologies entering the market. The increasing global focus on preventive healthcare, including early detection of LTBI, has become crucial in preventing progression to active TB. In the United States, most TB cases arise from the reactivation of LTBI, emphasizing the need for robust diagnostic solutions.

QIAGEN's Major Peers in Infectious Disease Testing

Revvity, Inc. RVTY provides scientific instruments, consumables, and services to pharmaceutical, biomedical, environmental testing, chemical, and general industrial markets worldwide. Within the TB diagnosis space, RVTY recently launched the Auto-Pure 2400 liquid handler from Allsheng for use with its T-SPOT.TB test. The solution, which has an intuitive software user interface, is expected to simplify lab workflows.

Per management, the ability to use the Auto-Pure 2400 platform with Revvity’s T-SPOT.TB test will likely provide labs with an efficient workflow. This, in turn, is expected to allow latent TB testing to be run in a mid-high-volume setting without compromising on the clinical performance of the test.

Abbott ABT, on a global scale, holds a prominent position in point-of-care testing, with a portfolio focused on four key areas such as Infectious Disease, Cardiometabolic & Informatics, Toxicology and Consumer Diagnostics. As a major development within this arm, in April, the company received FDA approval for i-STAT TBI, the company’s point-of-care diagnostic test that could help determine in 15 minutes if someone has suffered a mild traumatic brain injury or concussion.

Within Core Laboratory Diagnostics, the company has been gaining success, banking on increased adoption and utilization of its advanced systems, growing demand for its array of testing menus across the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and blood screening. Abbott is particularly progressing with its Alinity family of diagnostic systems driven by contract renewal and competitive win rates. With several recent large contract wins in its kitty, Alinity is expected to significantly contribute to Abbott’s Diagnostics business during the second half of 2024.

Hologic HOLX, through its diagnostics segment, offers a wide range of diagnostic products that are used primarily to aid in the screening and diagnosis of human diseases. The company’s Aptima family of molecular diagnostic assays is used to detect, among other things, infectious microorganisms that cause common sexually transmitted diseases, such as chlamydia and gonorrhea, or CT/NG; certain high-risk strains of human papillomavirus, trichomonas vaginalis, the parasite that causes trichomoniasis, mycoplasma genitalium and Herpes Simplex viruses 1 and 2. HOLX also offers viral load tests for the quantitation of Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-1, and human cytomegalovirus, or CMV, for use on the Panther instrument system.

