QIAGEN's (QGEN) NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Receives FDA EUA

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for the NeuMoDx Flu A-B/RSV/SARS-CoV-2 Vantage Assay. Notably, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) multiplex test will enable healthcare professionals to detect and distinguish individuals who might have respiratory viral infection consistent with COVID-19.

Notably, in November 2020, QIAGEN introduced the multiplex test in the European Union and other markets, accepting CE-IVD, and will now commence commercialization of the test in the United States.

The new test will fortify QIAGEN’s expanding portfolio of PCR testing solutions for COVID-19 testing.

NeuMoDx Multiplex Test at a Glance

In September 2020, QIAGEN acquired NeuMoDx to make it one of its five growth drivers required by the company to keep getting stronger on a standalone basis – the others being Sample Prep, QIAcuity, QFT and QIAstat-Dx.

The NeuMoDx Flu A-B/RSV/SARS-CoV-2 Vantage Assay uses the high-throughput, automated three-step workflow of the NeuMoDx 96 and NeuMoDx 288 molecular systems.

This PCR multiplex test can help in simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of influenzas A and B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and SARS-CoV-2 infections within 80 minutes.

Significance of the Authorization

Per QIAGEN management, the authorization of the new multiplex test will play an important role in detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 from influenza like illnesses amid the continued burden of the pandemic.

Notably, with its ease of use and true random access, the NeuMoDx will aid laboratories to maintain throughput for higher volume while continuing routine testing.

Notable Developments

QIAGEN is focused on expanding its COVID-19 portfolio with several developments.

In January 2021, QIAGEN announced the addition of digital PCR (dPCR) platform QIAcuity to the growing portfolio of COVID-19 for wastewater testing. Notably, dPCR usage in the global surveillance of COVID-19 marks another step toward making dPCR an affordable and standard instrument for a broad range of applications in molecular-testing laboratories across the world. The accuracy of QIAcuity offers an important tool for utilization in testing wastewater for SARS-CoV-2.

During the same month, QIAGEN confirmed that its SARS-CoV-2 PCR tests remain accurate and effective in identifying SARS-CoV-2 infections. The assessments (conducted in January itself) confirmed that no recorded mutations affected the sensitivity of QIAGEN assays for detection of SARS-CoV-2.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global PCR market size was valued at $4.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $16.2 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.5%.

Considering the market growth, the recent development by QIAGEN in its PCR testing portfolio is well-timed.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 21.4% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s growth of 15.7%.

