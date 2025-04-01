Markets
QGEN

QIAGEN Unveils QIAprep& Plasmodium Kit For Malaria Detection And Surveillance

April 01, 2025 — 01:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) has unveiled the QIAprep& Plasmodium Kit along with two companion assays to enhance efforts in malaria research and monitoring. This innovative solution streamlines sample preparation and quantitative PCR (qPCR) into a unified workflow, enabling fast and efficient detection of malaria-causing parasites directly from blood samples.

The QIAprep& Plasmodium Kit simplifies malaria research by enabling the detection of all five Plasmodium species in human samples.

Malaria remains a major global health threat, with more than 250 million cases and 600,000 deaths in 2024 - over 90% of them in Africa.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QGEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.