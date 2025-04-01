QIAGEN Unveils QIAprep& Plasmodium Kit For Malaria Detection And Surveillance

(RTTNews) - QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) has unveiled the QIAprep& Plasmodium Kit along with two companion assays to enhance efforts in malaria research and monitoring. This innovative solution streamlines sample preparation and quantitative PCR (qPCR) into a unified workflow, enabling fast and efficient detection of malaria-causing parasites directly from blood samples.

The QIAprep& Plasmodium Kit simplifies malaria research by enabling the detection of all five Plasmodium species in human samples.

Malaria remains a major global health threat, with more than 250 million cases and 600,000 deaths in 2024 - over 90% of them in Africa.

