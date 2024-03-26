QIAGEN (QGEN) Unveils QIAstat-Dx Analyzer With Remote Access

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently introduced QIAstat-Dx Analyzer 2.0, including the Software 1.6 upgrade. The latest upgrade significantly improves the widely-used QIAstat-Dx Analyzer 1.0 for the accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnosis of complicated disorders.

The QIAstat-Dx Analyzer 2.0 also boasts increased instrument response, automatic software updates and notifications, 12 language compatibility and improved remote system management and security capabilities.

The recent development bolster QIAGEN’s Molecular Diagnostics business.

More on New Launch

The QIAstat-Dx laboratory system uses single-use cartridges with integrated sample processing and reagents. It detects and differentiates between numerous diseases using multiplex real-time PCR and the findings take roughly an hour. QIAstat-Dx offers easy-to-view cycle threshold (Ct) values and amplification curves, providing insights beyond end-point PCR and other techniques.

QIAstat-Dx solutions and syndromic tests to aid in illness diagnosis are available in more than 100 countries globally. By the end of 2023, more than 4,000 instruments had been put around the world.

With a 64-bit processor and 4GB of RAM, the QIAstat-Dx Operational Module PRO powers the improved diagnostic system, which also has the Remote Results Application. The module remains unique in the syndromic testing market.

With the latest upgrade, users can now view, comment on, and confirm diagnostic test results directly from desktop and mobile devices in any location. The feature is only available with QIAstat Dx Analyzer 2.0 and is accessible through the QIAsphere cloud. It facilitates seamless collaboration across the healthcare system.

Significance of Launch

Through the Software 1.6 update and the QIAstat-Dx Analyzer 2.0, QIAGEN is dedicated to revolutionizing the molecular diagnostics experience by optimizing the communication between labs and healthcare providers. Integration of the remote findings application guarantees prompt and accurate diagnosis for improved patient care by providing quick and easy access to vital test findings.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

With QIAstat-Dx Analyzer 2.0's integration of remote access, central and regional laboratories may work together more efficiently and collaboratively, particularly when it comes to decentralized testing. This accelerates the diagnostic processing time and guarantees that patients receive reliable results more rapidly. As an alternative, test results can be viewed internally via a shared network thanks to the QIAstat-Dx Analyzer 2.0.

Industry Prospects

Per a research report, the global digital PCR market was valued at $5.96 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.14% by 2032.

Recent Developments

The QIAstat-Dx diagnostic syndromic testing platforms passed several key milestones, with 7% CER growth in non-COVID-19 sales in 2023. The fourth quarter saw the highest number of quarterly placements for the year, bringing the cumulative placements to more than 4,000 systems. QIAGEN witnessed good placement trends for reagent rental agreements that are linked to its multiyear consumable contracts among molecular diagnostic customers.

In November 2023, the company expanded its portfolio of instruments and kits for use with challenging samples. TissueLyser III enhances QIAGEN’s portfolio for high-throughput sample preparation. At the same time, the RNeasy PowerMax Soil Pro Kit, compatible with TissueLyser III, utilizes advanced Inhibitor Removal Technology for challenging soil samples as part of a streamlined workflow. In PCR / Nucleic Acid Amplification, QIAGEN introduced three new kits and a software update for its QIAcuity digital PCR systems, targeting customers in the pharma, biopharma research and food and drug safety sectors.

Price Performance

In the past six months, QGEN’s shares have gained 5.2% compared with the industry’s rise of 2.3%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

QIAGEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Stryker Corporation SYK, Cencora, Inc. COR and Cardinal Health CAH.

Stryker, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $3.46, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%. Revenues of $5.8 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 3.8%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stryker has an estimated earnings growth rate of 11.5% for 2025 compared with the S&P 500’s 9.9%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.1%.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of $3.28, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.7%. Revenues of $72.3 billion outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.1%.

COR has an earnings yield of 5.75% compared with the industry’s 1.85%. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 6.7%.

Cardinal Health, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.82, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. Revenues of $57.45 billion improved 11.6% on a year-over-year basis and also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%.

CAH has a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 15.3% compared with the industry’s 11.8% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.