QIAGEN (QGEN) QuantiFeron Hits New Sales Landmark in TB Testing

QIAGEN QGEN recently reached a major landmark in the field of tuberculosis (TB) testing. On World TB Day, the company announced that since the lime of its launch, the company’s QuantiFERON blood test has been used more than 100 million times to detect TB infection.

QuantiFERON is an Interferon-gamma release assay (IGRA) blood test that is claimed to be a superior alternative to the tuberculin skin test. QIAGEN noted that the fourth-generation QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus assay currently has a patient base in more than 130 countries worldwide. This cutting-edge test identifies interferon-gamma released by T-cells, following the recognition of TB-specific antigens as a marker of infection.

QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus test has higher efficacy compared to the traditional tests for TB infection screening. According to the company, the Interferon-gamma release assays need a single patient visit to a healthcare provider and are more accurate than the traditional two-visit skin test to detect the latent form of the infection.



According to QIAGEN, QuantiFERON is different from other IGRA tests based on its efficient workflow. This test uses whole blood samples instead of purified lymphocytes. QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus has consistently shown a specificity of approximately 99%, thus detecting those truly infected.

Per a report published in Transparency Market Research, the global tuberculosis testing market is expected to see a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2027. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of drug-resistant TB infection, improvement in bacteriological confirmation, rising demand for improved and technologically advanced TB testing procedures, and growing TB awareness and control programs are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

World Health Organization (WHO) reported that in 2020 alone, 10 million people developed active TB disease with an occurrence of 1.5 million deaths. According to QIAGEN, these patients could have been identified and treated beforehand to avoid clinical symptoms and transmissible infection.

The company claimed that with timely detection, these 1.5 million annual deaths from TB could have been avoided.

Given the current alarming situation, QuantiFeron’s success is significant.

Recent Developments in TB Testing

QIAGEN, in 2021, launched QIAreach QFT, a battery-operated portable version developed in partnership with Ellume that is specifically designed for use in the fight against TB in low resource, high burden countries. The test has been approved by the Global Fund’s Expert Review Panel Diagnostics (ERPD). Accordingly, it can now be procured by public health programs and institutions in more than 100 countries that qualify for Global Fund and/or UNITAID resources. It is also being made widely available through the Stop TB Partnership’s Global Drug Facility (GDF).

In October, the company announced the launch and CE marking of the QIAreach QuantiFERON-TB test. It is a portable device that allows the ultrasensitive digital detection of TB infection with an end-to-end workflow. While the operation is simple and inexpensive, it amplifies access to Interferon Gamma Release Assay testing.

In November, QIAGEN and DiaSorin announced the receipt of FDA approval of the LIAISON QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus assay for use on DiaSorin’s automated LIAISON XS platform.

The role of QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus received a further boost in December 2021 when the FDA removed limitations, following the review of extensive data in the use of the test in patients with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and children.

