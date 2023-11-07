QIAGEN (QGEN) Launches Workflow to Boost Microbiome Research

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently announced the launch of the Microbiome WGS (whole-genome sequencing) SeqSets — a comprehensive Sample to Insight workflow designed to provide an easy-to-use solution that maximizes efficiency and reproducibility in microbiome research. The SeqSets are enabled for diverse microbiome research applications, including studies of gut health, soil microbiology, antibiotic resistance and others.

The latest development further expands the growing portfolio of QIAGEN microbiome solutions within the Sample Technologies product group.

Significance of the News

In recent years, microbiome research has gained prominence, exploring the relationship between microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi and viruses and their hosts. The goal is to better understand their impact on health, diseases and ecological processes to develop novel diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Against this backdrop, QIAGEN’s Microbiome WGS SeqSets provide a complete Sample to Insight solution. The workflow streamlines the process steps involving sample extraction and NGS (next-generation sequencing) library preparation to prepare the sample for processing in an NGS sequencer, followed by user-friendly bioinformatics analysis designed for researchers without expertise in the field.

News in Detail

The QIAamp PowerFecal Pro WGS SeqSets and the DNeasy PowerSoil Pro WGS SeqSets offer unified solutions for gut and soil samples. The workflow begins with DNA extraction using the DNeasy PowerSoil Pro or QIAamp PowerFecal Pro DNA Kits, which efficiently isolate high yields of DNA and identify greater bacterial diversity than other commercial kits. Following extraction, the QIAseq Normalizer Kit streamlines library normalization, enabling easy pooling for high-throughput sequencing.

The QIAseq FX DNA Library Kit enables rapid 2.5-hour NGS library preparation for whole genome metagenomic analysis, creating sequencing libraries with minimal bias through enzymatic fragmentation and adapter ligation. Finally, bioinformatics analysis is conducted using the Microbial Analysis Portal — an intuitive web-based platform. It enables the taxonomic identification of microbes, provides a detailed breakdown of microbial species and supports antimicrobial resistance analysis for identifying antibiotic resistance genes.

Industry Prospects

Per a research report, the global microbiome sequencing services market was $1.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.9% by 2030.

Recent Highlights of Sample Technologies

QIAGEN’s market-leading sample technology portfolio continues to make progress in automation upgrades with the recent launch of TissueLyser III instruments. Another example is the next update that will come with the release of an upgraded version of QIAsymphony. The platform will onboard connectivity elements and additional features to even better enable high-volume applications, such as liquid biopsies.

Moreover, QIAGEN leverages its deep sample prep expertise through some of the more dynamic growth applications, such as expanding the microbiome portfolio. The company’s extensive range of microbiome solutions also includes downstream processing technologies such as NGS, digital PCR (dPCR) or quantitative PCR (qPCR), all complemented by robust bioinformatics tools for seamless digital analysis.

Another notable sample tech expansion highlighted by QGEN is the launch of kits in QIAwave’s portfolio. QIAwave RNeasy and multianalyte DNA RNeasy kits were added to the collection of the alternative version of the most popular QIAGEN kits, which have been redesigned to use considerably less plastic and cardboard.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of the company have declined 14.9% compared with the industry’s fall of 15.6%.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

QIAGEN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Haemonetics HAE, Insulet PODD and DexCom DXCM. While Haemonetics and DexCom each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Insulet presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Haemonetics’ stock has risen 8% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have increased from $3.82 to $3.85 in 2023 and $4.07 to $4.09 in 2024 in the past 30 days.

HAE’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 19.39%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 38.16%.

Estimates for Insulet’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $1.63 to $1.65 in the past seven days. Shares of the company have decreased 49% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 18%.

PODD’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 126.9%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 58.3%.

Estimates for DexCom’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $1.39 to $1.41 in the past seven days. Shares of the company have fallen 18.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 14.6%.

DXCM’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 36.4%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 47.1%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insulet Corporation (PODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.